Bam Adebayo makes his case in defensive player of year race

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — A panel of media voters will decide later this month on the NBA’s awards for this season. Miami’s Bam Adebayo isn’t shy about saying that he thinks he merits consideration as the league’s defensive player of the year. It’s a tough club to break into with perennial candidates like Utah’s Rudy Gobert, Golden State’s Draymond Green and the Milwaukee duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday all obviously worthy. Boston’s Marcus Smart and Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges are deservedly getting plenty of attention this season as well. But Adebayo says his versatility should have him in the conversation.