2 Spanish soccer players face prison on rape charge

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The rape trial involving Celta Vigo forward Santi Mina and another Spanish soccer player has closed with both men maintaining their innocence. A state prosecutor is asking for eight years of prison for Mina. The alleged victim’s own lawyers are seeking 9 1/2 years. Ibiza player David Goldar is accused of being an accomplice. The woman’s lawyer is asking for 4 1/2 years of prison for him. The incident occurred in the southern Spanish province of Almería in 2017. The verdict is expected in the coming weeks. It can be appealed to Spain’s Supreme Court.