Villanova’s Gillespie latest guard in low post for Wildcats

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Villanova has passed the torch of guards playing in the low post, from Ryan Arcidiancono to Jalen Brunson. Now it’s Collin Gillespie’s turn and it may be the equalizer for the short-handed Wildcats against Kansas in the Final Four. Gillespie learned to play in the low post while battling Brunson in practice and has become one of the best guards in the nation at it. Guard post-ups could give Villanova an edge in the national semifinals after Justin Moore was lost for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.