UNC’s Davis uses experience Final Four coaching giants lack

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — North Carolina’s Hubert Davis is relying on experience from his playing career and lessons from Hall of Fame mentors in a field of NCAA coaching giants surrounding him at this week’s men’s Final Four. Davis’ experience includes being a Tar Heels player in the Final Four under Dean Smith in 1991. The first-year head coach has less sideline history than the three Hall of Famers also in New Orleans: Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Kansas’ Bill Self and Villanova’s Jay Wright. UNC player Leaky Black says Davis understands the challenges they face because he’s been in their position and “gets us under control.”