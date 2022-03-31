Skip to Content
Relieved more than joyful, US turns attention to Qatar

By RONALD BLUM
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams had relief on their faces as they headed straight from the stadium for a charter jet to Europe and weekend club games. Coach Gregg Berhalter already had headed off for a red-eye to New York and a 12 1/2-hour connecting flight to Friday’s World Cup draw in Qatar. Recovering from the past and preparing for the future intertwined as the United States clinched a return to the World Cup. For Pulisic, DeAndre Yedlin, Kellyn Acosta and Paul Arriola, the pain had not gone away until now.

