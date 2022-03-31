Final Four coaches feel transfer portal is “out of control”

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Walz has had a lot of success getting players to transfer to Louisville over the last few years, including three starters on his Final Four team this season. He’s not the only coach in the Final Four who has bolstered the roster by using the transfer portal as both South Carolina and UConn have found supplemental players from it. Still Walz, Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma think the amount of players looking to change schools is getting out of control.