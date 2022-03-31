Bey’s late scoring surge helps Pistons top 76ers 102-94

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 10 of his 20 points in the final 4:23 as the Detroit Pistons pulled away down the stretch and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 102-94. The Pistons had a 39-8 edge in scoring off the bench. Cade Cunningham scored 27 for Detroit, which snapped a three-game skid. Joel Embiid had 37 points and 15 rebounds for Philadelphia. James Harden had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers.