Young scores 41 in homecoming as Hawks top Thunder 136-118

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Trae Young had 41 points and eight assists, and the Atlanta Hawks rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-118. Young, who grew up in Norman, Oklahoma, and played at the University of Oklahoma for one season, put on a show for a crowd that cheered him often. Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic each scored 20 points for the Hawks. Atlanta won its third straight and strengthened its hold on the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Lindy Waters III scored a career-high 25 points and made seven 3-pointers for Oklahoma City.