White Sox slugger Andrew Vaughn recovering from hip pointer

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Andrew Vaughn feared the worst when he got hurt making a diving catch for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Same for his team, which is looking for the slugger to play a key role this year. They’re all feeling much better now. Vaughn was diagnosed with a hip pointer and could return to game action in one to two weeks. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft ditched his crutches Tuesday and already is swinging a bat again. But the team is planning to be cautious with when he returns to the field.