Vikings agree on deal to bring back CB Patrick Peterson

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a new contract with cornerback Patrick Peterson. This is another step toward stabilizing a problematic position. The 31-year-old Peterson had a solid first season with the Vikings in 2021. He was by far their most reliable cornerback in pass coverage. He missed three games with a hamstring injury and one game due to COVID-19. The eight-time Pro Bowl pick played his first 10 years in the NFL with Arizona.