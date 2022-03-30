Saint Peter’s can’t keep merchandise on shelves after NCAAs

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Three days after Saint Peter’s magical NCAA Tournament ride ended, the mayhem still has not stopped for university president Eugene Cornacchia. The campus bookstores and suppliers can’t keep up with the demand for Peacocks’ merchandise. Plans for a parade Friday in Jersey City, New Jersey, keep getting bigger and bigger, and there has been no resolution on the future of coach Shaheen Holloway. It’s expected the 45-year-old coach is going to leave the little Jesuit school and travel less than 20 miles to South Orange, New Jersey, to take the much higher-paying job at Seton Hall, his alma mater.