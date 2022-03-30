Ronaldo to join select group with 5th World Cup appearance

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

Cristiano Ronaldo clapped and smiled and sang while celebrating with his Portugal teammates after qualifying for what would be his record-tying fifth World Cup. The highest scorer in men’s international soccer has never won the sport’s biggest prize but he will get another chance this year in Qatar. Ronaldo writes on Instagram “the objectives always remain the same.” Only four other players have made it to five World Cups. Ronaldo will be playing in his 10th straight major tournament in a streak that started at the 2004 European Championship and includes four World Cups and four other European tournaments. Portugal won Euro 2016.