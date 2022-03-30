Pepi, Acosta, Weah, Yedlin start for US at Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Ricardo Pepi, Kellyn Acosta, Tim Weah and DeAndre Yedlin returned to the starting lineup as U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made four changes for the Americans’ final World Cup qualifier at Costa Rica. With the U.S. in position to clinch a World Cup return as long as the Americans did not lose by six goals or more, Berhalter replaced Jesús Ferreira with Pepi and Luca de La Torre with Acosta. Yedlin and Weah returned from yellow card suspensions. Yedlin took over at right back from Shaq Moore and Weah on right wing from Paul Arriola, who did not dress.