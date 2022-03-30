Max Fried to make 2nd straight Opening Day start for Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried has been named the Atlanta Braves’ opening day starting pitcher. Fried capped his 2021 season as the starter in Atlanta’s decisive Game 6 World Series win over Houston. The Braves announced Fried will start against Cincinnati in their April 7 opener in Atlanta. It will be Fried’s second consecutive opening day start. Fried pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only four hits, in Atlanta’s 7-0 win over the Astros to clinch their first World Series championship since 1995. Fried was 14-7 with two shutouts in 2021. Fried, Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson are established atop the rotation.