Louisville rides Van Lith’s energy to women’s Final Four

Hailey Van Lith’s energy level is always evident. The Louisville guard seems to do everything at full speed and never appears to take a play off. Van Lith has split defenders with a quick burst to the basket, and faked others by stopping on a dime to spot up and shoot. She has outworked taller opponents for defensive rebounds and picked off passes to create opportunities at the other end of the floor. At the end of games Van Lith looks like she has nothing else to give as she walks off the court exhausted after her all-around hustle performances. But she has also walked away with a string of victories that have the Cardinals within two wins of their first women’s basketball national championship.