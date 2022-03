SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Retired pitcher Jake Peavy and outfielder Hunter Pence have joined the MLB Network as analysts. The 40-year-old Peavy last played in 2016. A three-time All-Star, he won the 2007 NL Cy Young Award. Pence was a four-time All-Star who last played in 2020. Newly retired players Alex Avila and Cameron Maybin also joined MLB Network.