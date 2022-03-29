Whitmore, Whitehead lead East over West in McDonald’s game

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Villanova-bound Cam Whitmore scored 19 points, future Duke Blue Devil Dariq Whitehead added 13 points, and the East beat the West 105-81 at Wintrust Arena in the McDonald’s All-American Game. Whitmore had eight rebounds. Whitehead added seven rebounds and seven rebounds while taking MVP honors as the East rolled to an easy win. Duke-bound Mark Mitchell led the West with 19 points. Former NBA star Jermaine O’Neal sat courtside wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket and Chicago rapper G Herbo sat four chairs to his left. Lil Baby had the crowd rocking with his halftime performance. The East had already put on quite a show by then, racing out to a 58-38 lead.