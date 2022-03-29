Usyk leaves Ukraine, preparing for rematch with Joshua

LONDON (AP) — World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is preparing for a rematch with Anthony Joshua after leaving his native Ukraine. He has been helping his country in the war with Russia. Usyk’s promoter says the champion “is already in Europe” to start training for a second fight with Joshua that could take place in June. Locations for the fight are being discussed and Saudi Arabia is reportedly an option. Joshua regained his WBA, IBF and WBO belts by beating Andy Ruiz Jr. in the kingdom in December 2019. The British fighter lost them last September by unanimous decision after being outboxed by Usyk in London.