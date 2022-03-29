UAE win sets up World Cup qualifying playoff vs. Australia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has beat South Korea 1-0 to advance to a World Cup qualifying playoff against Australia in June. The winner of UAE vs. Australia will progress to a playoff final against a team from South America for a ticket to Qatar. Heading into the final round of matches, Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia had already clinched the automatic qualification spots. Iran defeated Lebanon 2-0 to finish atop Group A ahead of South Korea. Japan and Vietnam drew 1-1 at Saitama Stadium. Japan topped Group B with Saudi Arabia in second place.