Seven more teams make the field for the World Cup in Qatar

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Cristiano Ronaldo will get another shot at lifting the World Cup. The leading men’s international scorer an head to his fifth World Cup after Portugal defeated North Macedonia 2-0 in a European playoff, one of seven spots in soccer’s premier tournament that were up for grabs on Tuesday. Thirty-two teams, including the hosts, will play in the World Cup in Qatar starting Nov. 21. As of Tuesday, 27 teams had qualified with two additional spots to be determined on Wednesday. Two intercontinental playoffs are set for June, as is the determination of a final European team.