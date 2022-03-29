Rodman among US players called up to face Uzbekistan

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Trinity Rodman is among the young players who have been named to the U.S. women’s national soccer team roster for a pair of matches next month against Uzbekistan. Coach Vlatko Andonovski left veterans including Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Tobin Heath off the squad as he continues to evaluate players ahead of World Cup qualifying this summer. The team has just four matches to prepare for the CONCACAF W Championship in Monterrey, Mexico, in July. The tournament will determine the region’s four berths in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The games against Uzbekistan are scheduled for April 9 in Columbus, Ohio, and on April 12 in Chester, Pennsylvania.