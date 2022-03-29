Pennsylvania bill targets transgender girls in school sports

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican proposal to prevent transgender girls from competing in girls’ school sports is advancing in the Pennsylvania Legislature. The measure was passed on party lines Tuesday by the Pennsylvania House Education Committee. The “Save Women’s Sports Act” bill would restrict players to male or female teams based on their reproductive organs, biology or genetics at birth. The bill says athletic teams designated for women or girls may not be open to “students of the male sex.” It would give students a route to sue if they feel harmed by violations of that rule. It covers K-12 school teams, college sports, intramurals and club teams sponsored by school entities.