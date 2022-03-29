NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Stretching the salary cap into the playoffs was one of the subjects touched on by the NHL’s 32 general managers at their annual meetings in Florida. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the system has worked well since the league’s hard cap was introduced in 2005. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly outlined how the league approaches players on long-term injured reserve when their expected date of return falls around the start of the playoffs to ensure everything is above board. He called it a thorough process without problems. Any change would have to be collectively bargained with the NHL Players’ Association.