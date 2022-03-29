NFL’s Inspire Change ahead of monetary schedule in Year 5

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — When the NFL launched its Inspire Change program in 2017, the goal was to reach $250 million over 10 years in its commitment to social justice initiatives. The league is almost five years ahead of schedule. At the owners meetings Monday, the NFL announced that Inspire Change has eclipsed $237 million toward this commitment, up from $180 million revealed in December. That increase includes additional league funding as well as team and ownership efforts not yet tallied through the end of the 2021 league year.