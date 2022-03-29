From farm to track: Chastain puts watermelons in spotlight

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Ross Chastain is an eighth-generation watermelon farmer from Florida who also pursued a career as a NASCAR driver. He at last celebrated his first career Cup Series victory on Sunday in Texas and celebrated by smashing a watermelon from the roof of his winning car. Chastain is known as “The Watermelon Man” and his win at Circuit of the Americas symbolized his struggles from farm kid to successful racer. The victory also gave him a chance to spotlight watermelons, agriculture and the plight of America’s farmers.