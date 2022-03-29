Skip to Content
Correa hits 1st homer for Twins, Verlander sharp for Astros

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Carlos Correa hit his first spring homer with the Twins, providing a preview of what he could provide Minnesota’s lineup this season. The 27-year-old launched a solo drive that landed well beyond the left field wall against Tampa Bay. Correa was among the biggest names on the free agent market in March and it was a surprise when the mid-market Twins swooped in and added the star shortstop with a $105.3 million, three-year deal. Also in Grapefruit League action, veteran pitcher Justin Verlander was impressive with four scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.

