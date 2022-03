TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s soccer team intends to be armed at the World Cup. The team travels with a sword that was seized by Costa Rican officials before last week’s qualifier in San Jose. Coach John Herdman says “the sword’s something that symbolizes New Canada.” Canada clinched its first World Cup berth since 1986 with a 4-0 win over Jamaica. Herdman says the team had the sword back in time for that game.