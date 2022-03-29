Baylor makes basketball staff changes after Tang to K-State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Former Baylor basketball player Tweety Carter has been named the team’s director of player development. That position opened when Bears head coach Scott Drew made other adjustments to his staff following the departure of Jerome Tang to become Kansas State’s head coach. Jared Nuness was promoted to an on-court assistant coach after being on the Bears staff for 12 years. He was director of player development the past five years. Carter was part of an NCAA Elite Eight team as a senior in 2010 before playing professionally for 12 years, mostly overseas.