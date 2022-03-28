Tarasenko’s three-point game powers Blues past Canucks 4-1

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Tarasenko has 23 goals this season, and the three-point game gave him 500 points in his NHL career. David Perron and Marco Scandella also scored for the Blues, who had lost of three of four. Ville Husso rebounded after allowing five goals Saturday and recorded 35 saves. He is 8-3-3 in his last 14 starts. Robert Thomas had two assists. Brad Hunt scored for Vancouver.