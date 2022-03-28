Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies from illness at 62

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators say owner Eugene Melnyk has died from an illness at age 62. The team announced the news with a statement from his family. The statement did not provide additional details of what the illness was. Melnyk had a liver transplant in 2015 after a public search for a donor. Melnyk had owned the Senators since 2003. The Toronto native was also involved in other businesses around Canada and in 2010 had an estimated net worth of $1.21 billion.