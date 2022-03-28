Hurricanes rout Capitals, lose Kotkaniemi to injury

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes gave the Washington Capitals something to think about if the division rivals meet in the playoffs. Martin Necas scored twice to help the Hurricanes rout the Capitals 6-1 in a potential first-round preview. It was Carolina’s first victory in four meetings this season. Carolina center Jesperi Kotkaniemi was injured on a questionable hit with 1.8 seconds left. Beating Washington allowed Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina to keep pace with Florida atop the Eastern Conference. The Hurricanes moved one point ahead of the Panthers in the back-and-forth race for the top seed. The Capitals lost their final game before a five-day break.