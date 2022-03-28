Cubs’ Wisdom, Schwindel looking to build on 2021 season

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel were two pleasant surprises for the Chicago Cubs during a tough 2021 season. Looking to establish themselves as consistent major leaguers, the slugging infielders are trying to stick to the formula that worked so well for each one last year. Wisdom set a single-season franchise record for rookies with 28 homers, topping Kris Bryant’s 26 in 2015, and Schwindel batted .342 in 56 games. Chicago is hoping what they accomplished in 2021 is a harbinger of future success instead of a fleeting aberration.