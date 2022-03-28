Chiefs suddenly among busiest NFL teams during offseason

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to be quiet during free agency, with so many of their big names tied to contracts and very little salary cap space. Well, some creative accounting coupled with a blockbuster trade of Tyreek Hill has turned a quiet offseason for the AFC West champs into a major retooling of their roster. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez-Valdes Scantling are in the fold at wide receiver, Ronald Jones has been signed to play running back and Justin Reid has taken over for Tyrann Mathieu at safety. And the Chiefs might not be done, either.