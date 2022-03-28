Cardinals sign OL Will Hernandez to 1-year deal

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Offensive lineman Will Hernandez has agreed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. The 6-foot-3, 332-pound Hernandez played the past four seasons with the New York Giants, which is the team that drafted him in 2018 in the second round out of UTEP. Hernandez played in 62 games during his time with the Giants and started all 17 games last season at right guard. He’ll be a strong candidate to have the same role with the Cardinals.