Taxpayer tab is $850M for Bills’ new stadium, NY gov says

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — State and county taxpayers will be asked to commit $850 million in public funds toward construction of the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium as part of a 30-year lease agreement. The project has a total estimated price tag of $1.4 billion. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in a press release that the state will commit $600 million in funds which will be in included in the budget due Friday. Erie County will commit $250 million, with the NFL and the Buffalo Bills committing $550 million. The dollar amount is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL facility.