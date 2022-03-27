Villanova’s Justin Moore has torn Achilles tendon

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova guard and second-leading scorer Justin Moore will undergo surgery this week for a torn Achilles tendon. Moore’s diagnosis is a brutal blow for the Wildcats ahead of their Final Four game with Kansas. Moore was a second-team All-Big East selection this season. He was injured in the final minute of Villanova’s regional final victory win over Houston on Saturday night and was on crutches during the Wildcats’ postgame celebration. The Wildcats are playing for their third national championship since 2016.