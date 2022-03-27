Jeannot leads Predators to 5-4 win over Flyers

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored with 1:19 remaining to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Yakov Trenin had two goals, and Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Jeannot, Roman Josi, Alexandre Carrier and Mikael Granlund each had two assists and Juuse Saros made 19 saves. Travis Sandheim, Joel Farabee, Max Willman and James van Riemsdyk scored for the Flyers, who have lost three of four. Martin Jones made 30 saves.