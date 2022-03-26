UCF’s Abrahamson-Henderson hired as Georgia’s new coach

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has hired Central Florida’s Katie Abrahamson-Henderson as its new women’s basketball coach. She is just the third full-time head coach in the program’s history. Abrahamson-Henderson played at Georgia in the 1980s and now returns to the Lady Bulldogs to replace Joni Taylor, who left for the coaching job at Texas A&M. Abrahamson-Henderson has been a head coach for 17 seasons, also working at Albany and Missouri State. This past season, she led UCF to a school record for wins with a 26-4 mark. The Knights advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to UConn.