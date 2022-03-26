Top-seed Stanford wants revenge against Texas in Elite 8

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Stanford celebrated last season’s national championship in mid-November, but had the day ruined by Texas. The top-seeded Cardinal get their shot at revenge in the Spokane Region final when they take on No. 2 seed Texas. Stanford has won 23 straight games, which is the longest streak in the country. Texas is right behind the Cardinal with a 14-game win streak after beating Ohio State in the regional semifinals. It’s the second straight year Texas is in the Elite Eight after last year’s surprising run as a No. 6 seed. The Longhorns haven’t been to the Final Four since 2003.