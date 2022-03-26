Soler makes Marlins debut, gets 2 hits in 1st inning vs Matz

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Signed for his lively bat, Jorge Soler was a hit in his debut for the Miami Marlins. In fact, the reigning World Series MVP already had two of them before taking the field. Miami’s biggest offseason acquisition, Soler batted leadoff and singled twice in the top of the first inning against St. Louis lefty Steven Matz on Saturday. Soler later added a third hit in a 9-2 win. Soler started 11 games as a leadoff man last season, hitting four homers from that spot. He then became the first player in World Series history to hit a leadoff home in the top of the first inning of Game 1, connecting for the champion Atlanta Braves in Houston. Soler homered three times in six games against the Astros.