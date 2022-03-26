Sengun scores 27 as Rockets beat Trail Blazers again

By ERIK GUNDERSEN

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alperen Sengun scored 27 points off the bench, Jalen Green had 25 points and the Houston Rockets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 115-98 to complete a back-to-back sweep. The Rockets are tied with Orlando at 20-55 for the worst record in the NBA. Houston won 125-106 on Friday night. Trendon Watford led the Blazers with 15 points and 10 rebounds before leaving late with an apparent knee injury. With 3:01 remaining, Watford fell to the court and grabbed at his left knee after awkwardly stepping on the foot of Houston’s Dennis Schroder. The Blazers said Watford will be out at least a week with a hyper extension and bone bruise.