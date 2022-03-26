Raptors rout Pacers after fire causes delay, fan evacuation

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 23 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the depleted Indiana Pacers 131-91 on Saturday night in a game delayed 70 minutes in the first half because of a speaker fire that forced the evacuation of fans. Scottie Barnes added 19 points, Precious Achiuwa 18, OG Anunoby 16, Chris Boucher and Thad Young 11 in the Raptors’ biggest margin of victory this season. Oshae Brissett led Indiana with 21 points. Players headed to their locker rooms with 4:05 left in the second quarter and the Raptors leading 66-38. During the delay, two workers using ropes and harnesses hung from the ceiling and sprayed a fire extinguisher at the problematic speaker above the stands.