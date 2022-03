DALLAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson had two goals and a pair of milestones as the Vancouver Canucks rallied past the Dallas Stars 4-1. Pettersson’s second goal was his 20th of the season and the 200th career point for the fourth-year player from Sweden. Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller also scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko stopped 35 shots. Jacob Peterson scored in the second period and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars.