Hillmon’s 17 put Michigan women past S. Dakota in Sweet 16

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Laila Phelia scored the go-ahead layup in the final minute and No. 3 Michigan beat No. 10 seed South Dakota 52-49. Phelia scored 14 points for the Wolverines. Michigan has reached the Elite Eight for the first time. Michigan will play No. 1 seed Louisville on Monday for a trip to the Final Four. Hannah Sjerven had 17 points and eight rebounds before fouling out for South Dakota.