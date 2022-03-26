Davis navigates bumps to lead North Carolina to Elite Eight

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hubert Davis has led North Carolina to the Elite Eight in his rookie season as head coach. The Tar Heels are 27-9 and play 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s in the East Region final on Sunday. Davis played for six teams over 12 NBA seasons and followed with a stint as a college basketball analyst for ESPN. Former North Carolina coach Roy Williams persuaded Davis to leave ESPN to join his coaching staff in 2012. Davis spent nine seasons as an assistant to Williams. His duties included coaching UNC’s junior varsity program. When Williams retired from his Hall of Fame career season, he endorsed Davis as his successor. Davis became a first-time college head coach last April.