Blue Jays pitching coach arested on DUI charges in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker apologized Saturday after being arrested on a charge of driving under the influence a day earlier. Walker was arrested early Friday morning in Pinellas County, Florida, and released later that day on $500 cash bond. The Blue Jays said they were gathering information and wouldn’t comment further “out of respect for the legal process.” Walker was with the Blue Jays in Tampa, Florida, when they beat the New York Yankees in Grapefruit League play 10-9 on Saturday. He has been with the organization as a coach since 2009, taking over as pitching coach in November of 2012.