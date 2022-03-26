Ben Martin maintains 2-shot lead in Dominican Republic

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Ben Martin shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday to hold onto a two-shot lead in the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Championship. Martin had five birdies and three bogeys as the wind dropped a bit at Corales Golf Course to take a 14-under 202 total into the final round. He opened with consecutive 66s. The 34-year-old former Clemson player won the 2014 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for his lone PGA Tour title. Chad Ramey was second after a 69. He eagled the par-5 14th. Three-time tour winner Jhonattan Vegas had a 65 — the best round of the week — to get to 11 under.