Porzingis has 30 points and 10 rebounds, Wizards top Pistons

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Wizards held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 100-97 on Friday night. Deni Avdija added 21 points and 10 rebounds to help the Wizards sweep the four-game season series. Marvin Bagley III led Detroit with 25 points, and Cade Cunningham added 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Forward Jeremi Grant left in the first quarter with a strained calf and did not return.