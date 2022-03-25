Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell declares for NBA draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell says he has declared for the NBA draft. The decision by the All-American to skip his senior season was no surprise. Liddell had the best season of his three-year Buckeyes career, averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists per game. Liddell scored in double figures in every game and had 13 games of 20 or more points. Ohio State finished 20-12 this season and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.