Martin scores 23, top-seeded Kansas beats Providence 66-61

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Remy Martin scored a season-high 23 points and Kansas did its part as the only No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament, holding Providence to 17 first-half points and hanging on for a 66-61 victory on Friday night to reach the Elite Eight. The Jayhawks made it farther than fellow No. 1 seeds Gonzaga, Arizona and Baylor. They will face either Miami or Iowa State in the Midwest Region final on Sunday. Jalen Wilson added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Jayhawks, who are back in a regional final for the first time since 2018, when they reached their 15th Final Four. Al Durham led Providence with 21 points.